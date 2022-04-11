Wellingborough Home-Start in spruce up boost with paint donation

A family support charity has recently given one of its communal rooms a makeover thanks to a donation from its local Crown Decorating Centre (CDC).

Home-Start Wellingborough, a not-for-profit organisation which is one of 185 Home-Starts across the country, offers support, friendship and practical help to parents with young children who live in the Wellingborough area.

As part of its commitment to supporting the community, the CDC donated 20 litres of trade paint as well as sundries to assist with the project to transform a support room at the charity’s premises in Park Road.

The paint was donated by Crown Decorating Centre in Wellingborough

The room is used to hold a weekly play and peer support group for families and also hosts meetings and training.

Tracey Witham, scheme manager at Home-Start Wellingborough & District, said: “We help families with young children to deal with whatever life throws at them and providing face-to-face support is a huge part of our work.

“The room we’re painting is currently used to help children up to two-years-old get ready for going to nursery, to make what is a big step a little bit easier for them.

“To be able to freshen up such as well-used space will make a huge difference – we can’t thank the local Crown Decorating Centre enough for their generosity.”

Home-Start Wellingborough has supported local vulnerable children and families for more than 20 years and in the last financial year worked with almost 120 children from 45 different families.

The team of staff and volunteers respond to family’s needs through a combination of home-visiting support, group work and social events, supporting parents as they learn to cope, improve their confidence and build better lives for their children.

The needs range from isolation to mental and physical health issues, domestic abuse, poverty, housing issues, special educational needs and social care intervention.