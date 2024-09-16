The event, on Saturday, September 17 started with a speech followed by our Shakha Karyawah Nachiket Ji and Dr. Bhala Ji, who explained to everyone the importance of Raksha Bandhan and how it relates to this event.

Adi Agawekar, who was present on the day said: "Recently Wellingborough Parivaar Shakha attended the Wellingborough Fire Station Open Day for the Raksha Bandhan Celebrations. They tied Rakhis to show their appreciation and gratitude for the efforts members of the fire service, police and healthcare do for our community.

"Special thanks to Crew Commander Ronnie Sherratt and Wellingborough Fire Station for organising the event and inviting us along, we thoroughly enjoyed ourselves and are looking forward to events to come.”

Raksha Bandhan is an annual Hindu festival which takes place at the end of August, and celebrates the relationship between brothers and sisters. The festival typically sees sisters tying rakhis (a ceremonial cotton bracelet) around their brother’s wrist, they were used at the open day to represent the attendees’ appreciation for the fire service.

Also present on the day were Cllr Lora Lawman, chief fire officer of Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service, Nikki Watson, and retired Royal Army Medical Corps (RAMC) Major, Dr. Bhala.

The open day included live demonstrations, and a smattering of local stalls, fire vehicles available to explore, with firefighters also taking the time to speak with people about the work they do.

