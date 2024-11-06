People from all corners of the local community came together in what was one of the largest devotional celebrations of the year in Northamptonshire last week. The festival also ushered in the Hindu new year with a variety of delicious vegetarian sweet and savoury snacks.

Shiv Patel, a leading volunteer at the temple, said: “Diwali and the Hindu New Year reaffirm and strengthen values of goodwill, charity and harmony across communities in the UK.

"As families continue to grapple with challenges, it was heartwarming to bring festive joy and smiles to the people of Wellingborough and share memories that will bring hope and light for the rest of the year and beyond.”

Diwali, a five-day celebration, began on October 31 and in Wellingborough featured a special ceremony to bless business owners, families and students with righteous prosperity and success.

The festival included the annakut (‘a mountain of food’) whereby people bring offerings that are artistically arranged and shared out as a devotional offering of the first meal of the new year.

Volunteers say the celebrations had in Wellingborough were ‘a testament to the enduring values of togetherness and kindness’, and hope the celebrations serve to bring light and hope to the community as they look forward to the year ahead.

