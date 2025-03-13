Wellingborough Hindus celebrate International Women's Day with celebration at BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir

The event, which takes place on March 8 every year, celebrates the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women around the world.

This year’s theme at the Mandir in Wellingborough’s Mill Road was titled ‘Celebrating Women: Embracing Our Identity – Protect, Strengthen, Rejoice’, which served as a reminder to attendees of the vital roles women play in shaping communities and fostering positive change.

Chandni Mashru, a volunteer at BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir in Wellingborough, said: “His Holiness Mahant Swami Maharaj regularly reminds us that we should take time to pause, reflect and reconnect with our identities.

"This year’s International Women’s Day celebration was a profound opportunity to reflect on our spiritual and cultural identity. By understanding our roots, we empower ourselves to confidently navigate the world while staying true to our values.”

The celebration followed ‘A Day in the Life of a Blogger’, where a central character took attendees on a journey of self-discovery, exploring themes of cultural identity and Hindu values.

The programme explored the crucial role of cultural identity in shaping both personal and professional success, and underscored how mindful leadership, community support, and cultural pride empower people to make a lasting impact on society through the means of video presentations, testimonies and an insightful panel discussion.

The panel was made up of Dr Jagrutiben Doshi (NHS consultant gynaecologist), Bhaviben Vaghela (clinical pharmacist and senior lecturer), and Cynthia Bailey (community member), who shared personal experiences, offering their perspectives on resilience, service, and the significance of cultural heritage in navigating life’s challenges.

Gita Raikundalia, a two-time Businesswoman of the Year and a finalist for the Great British Entrepreneur Awards attended the celebration, giving a talk about her past experiences, recounting her journey of founding Nakasero, an award-winning vegan brand inspired by her Indian and East African roots.

She said: “Customs and traditions not only define us, but they also empower us. They are the foundation upon which we build our strength and resilience.”

1 . BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Wellingborough celebrates International Women's Day Over 200 women of all backgrounds visited BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Mill Road to mark International Women's Day Photo: BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir Wellingborough Photo Sales

2 . BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Wellingborough celebrates International Women's Day Over 200 women of all backgrounds visited BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Mill Road to mark International Women's Day Photo: BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir Wellingborough Photo Sales

3 . BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Wellingborough celebrates International Women's Day Over 200 women of all backgrounds visited BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Mill Road to mark International Women's Day Photo: BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir Wellingborough Photo Sales

4 . BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Wellingborough celebrates International Women's Day Over 200 women of all backgrounds visited BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Mill Road to mark International Women's Day Photo: BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir Wellingborough Photo Sales