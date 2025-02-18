Wellingborough High Street cafe bosses ‘gutted’ at fourth burglary in 16 months smash and grab
The brazen perpetrator smashed the window of the premises at 26 High Street before entering, taking the till (which contained £17), and leaving the same way.
Bosses at the Breakfast Box say they have had ‘no end’ of problems in recent months.
They said: “We’re just so gutted on the whole situation, this is our fourth burglary in 16 months, and although we didn’t keep cash onsite in this burglary, the burglaries have cost us a total of £2,500 in damages to windows/doors, cash, equipment, and having to close days.
"We’ve had no end of problems since there was squatters who forced entry into the apartment alongside our business.
"We hope no other business in Wellingborough has to experience this.”
Police are assessing the incident, and asking witnesses or those with information to come forward to aid their investigation.
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “Police officers are appealing for witnesses after a commercial burglary in High Street, Wellingborough.
“The incident happened on Saturday, February 15, between 2.55am and 3.15am, when an unknown male smashed the front window of a shop and once inside, stole the till which was recovered nearby in the local church yard.”
Those with information are asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 25000091902 to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.
