Wellingborough High Street 'alive and strong' as new Indian takeaway opens
and live on Freeview channel 276
Wellingborough’s mayor has welcomed a new addition to the High Street – and says it’s a sign that the town centre is bucking the trend.
Cllr Valerie Anslow was invited to cut the ribbon to officially open family business Curry Favor, an Indian takeaway offering traditional food.
Based at the top of Wellingborough’s High Street, the takeaway is run and owned by Fokhor Uddin who has been joined by his brother and nephew to run the business.
Cllr Anslow said: “Wellingborough’s High Street is bucking the trend with new businesses opening and well-known places providing a service that people want.
"Fokhor has run other restaurants in the past, in Wellingborough, Rothwell and Corby, before returning to his home town and realising his dream of opening his own place.
"He’s been joined by his brother, Kopil, who is head chef, and his nephew Farhan who runs the front of house.”
The mayor of Wellingborough enjoyed a taster menu after being invited to open the restaurant.
She added: “I will certainly be returning to try out more of their vegetarian dishes and I hope that this place becomes a favourite with locals and people further afield.
"The High Street in Wellingborough is alive and going strong.”
Curry Flavor can be found at 12a High Street Wellingborough and has a menu offering tandoori, biriyani and tawa dishes, as well as the chef’s specialities – mixed masala, jafrani zingha and chicken sizzler. Vegetarian dishes include chilli paneer and niramish masala.
To order go to Curry Favor’s Just Eat page or call 01933 656885.