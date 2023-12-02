Wellingborough High Street 'alive and strong' as new Indian takeaway opens

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Wellingborough’s mayor has welcomed a new addition to the High Street – and says it’s a sign that the town centre is bucking the trend.

Cllr Valerie Anslow was invited to cut the ribbon to officially open family business Curry Favor, an Indian takeaway offering traditional food.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Based at the top of Wellingborough’s High Street, the takeaway is run and owned by Fokhor Uddin who has been joined by his brother and nephew to run the business.

Mayor of Wellingborough Cllr Valerie Anslow with staff from Curry Flavor/Mayor of Wellingborough

Cllr Anslow said: “Wellingborough’s High Street is bucking the trend with new businesses opening and well-known places providing a service that people want.

"Fokhor has run other restaurants in the past, in Wellingborough, Rothwell and Corby, before returning to his home town and realising his dream of opening his own place.

"He’s been joined by his brother, Kopil, who is head chef, and his nephew Farhan who runs the front of house.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The mayor of Wellingborough enjoyed a taster menu after being invited to open the restaurant.

Mayor of Wellingborough Cllr Valerie Anslow in Curry Flavor/Mayor of Wellingborough

She added: “I will certainly be returning to try out more of their vegetarian dishes and I hope that this place becomes a favourite with locals and people further afield.

"The High Street in Wellingborough is alive and going strong.”

Curry Flavor can be found at 12a High Street Wellingborough and has a menu offering tandoori, biriyani and tawa dishes, as well as the chef’s specialities – mixed masala, jafrani zingha and chicken sizzler. Vegetarian dishes include chilli paneer and niramish masala.