Wellingborough Hemmingwell stabbing victim remains in hospital as further arrest made

Two boys aged 15 and 16 arrested in connection with the stabbing of a teenager in Wellingborough have been released from custody with no charges.

However, police have now said a further arrest has been made – a 15-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the incident and is currently in custody.

The teenage victim of the stabbing on the Hemmingwell’s Nest Farm Crescent remains in hospital after being attacked on Sunday night by two males in balaclavas.

Police file picture

It is believed that the 17-year-old victim, who suffered two stab wounds – one in the leg and the other in the chest – was visiting the estate from another part of Wellingborough.

A police spokesman said: “The two boys have been released with no further action. Enquiries continue to progress in relation to the incident.”

