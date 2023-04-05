News you can trust since 1897
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
6 hours ago Hayfever warning as first ‘pollen bomb’ of the year hits UK
59 minutes ago Travelodge to open 300 new hotels across UK - see full list
4 hours ago Nicola Sturgeon’s husband Peter Murrell arrested
5 hours ago Amazon to close UK-based online shop Book Depository
5 hours ago King Charles coronation: Buckingham Palace unveils official invites
5 hours ago Phillip Schofield’s return date to This Morning ‘confirmed’

Wellingborough Hemmingwell stabbing victim remains in hospital as further arrest made

The stabbing took place on Sunday (April 2) at about 5.45pm

Alison Bagley
By Alison Bagley
Published 5th Apr 2023, 10:09 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Apr 2023, 13:22 BST

Two boys aged 15 and 16 arrested in connection with the stabbing of a teenager in Wellingborough have been released from custody with no charges.

However, police have now said a further arrest has been made – a 15-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the incident and is currently in custody.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The teenage victim of the stabbing on the Hemmingwell’s Nest Farm Crescent remains in hospital after being attacked on Sunday night by two males in balaclavas.

Police file picturePolice file picture
Police file picture
Most Popular

It is believed that the 17-year-old victim, who suffered two stab wounds – one in the leg and the other in the chest – was visiting the estate from another part of Wellingborough.

A police spokesman said: “The two boys have been released with no further action. Enquiries continue to progress in relation to the incident.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Anyone with information about the incident can call police on 101.