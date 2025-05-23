Wellingborough Hemmingwell Class A drugs raids - man and two teenagers arrested
Two search warrants were issued for properties in Fulmar Lane, Wellingborough yesterday (May 22), resulting in three arrests.
The two properties in Wellingborough’s Hemmingwell estate were raided by police on Thursday morning (May 22).
Police attended Fulmar Lane, Wellingborough where three people, including two teenagers, were arrested and later released.
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “As a result of the warrants, three people were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.
“A 59-year-old man, a 19-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman have been released under investigation pending further enquiries.”
