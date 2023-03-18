News you can trust since 1897
Wellingborough hairdresser shortlisted in two categories of the 2023 UK Hair Awards

Toni trades as Toni Ann-Marie Hairdressing

By William Carter
Published 18th Mar 2023, 06:00 GMT- 1 min read

A Wellingborough hairdresser has been announced as a finalist in two categories of the 2023 UK Hair Awards.

Toni Colgan, who trades as Toni Ann-Marie Hairdressing, is nominated in the Curly Specialist of the Year and Colour Technician of the Year categories, with winners soon being announced in an online awards ceremony.

She said: “It’s fabulous to be recognised for both as a curl specialist and colour tech as they are my two favourite passions.

Toni Colgan is a finalist in two categories
"Showing and teaching people to love their natural curls and be confident in who they are is so rewarding.

“I have the best clientele and I know they will all be rooting for me!”

The UK Hair Awards is judged by a panel of professionals in the hair industry.

The ceremony celebrates the talents of self-employed hair salons, hair educators and influencers throughout the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland.

Good luck Toni!

