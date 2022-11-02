St Mary’s Church in Wollaston recently played host to the Wellingborough Gospel Choir to celebrate the 40th anniversary of The Manna House Trust.

The celebrations took place on October 29, recognising the good work the charity has done to help improve counselling services across Northamptonshire by providing courses to potential counsellors and advice where needed.

The charity is dedicated to securing funding to reduce and remove waiting lists, and developing outreach counselling services with partner churches across Northamptonshire.

Attendees at the Manna House Trust's 40th anniversary celebrations

Vic Winchcombe, chairman of the trustees at Manna House Trust, said: “It was a joyful and, at times, deeply moving performance by the choir which truly lifted the spirits of the audience.

"We were delighted that so many people wanted to share our anniversary and celebrate with us in this way.

"St Mary’s Church in Wollaston was a gracious host and their church community provided delicious refreshments and a hugely warm welcome.

"But we would not be in a position to mark our 40th year without the support of our volunteers, trustees, staff, funders and donors.”

Ruth Bowe, founder of Wellingborough Community Gospel Choir, said: "We are delighted to be supporting such a well respected local counselling service and help celebrate their 40th anniversary. It was an uplifting evening for us all, sharing the joy and power of singing."

Wellingborough Gospel Choir was formed in 2012 and has since amassed more than 80 singers that take part in events all over, ranging from the grandeur of the Royal Festival Hall to smaller community-focused performances in local churches or community halls.