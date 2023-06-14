News you can trust since 1897
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Tesco extends Clubcard deadline after IT issues - new date
Police identify Nottingham attack victims as families pay tribute
Vodafone and Three to merge creating UK’s largest phone network
Aslef announces more walkouts by train drivers for next 6 months
Nottingham attacks: third victim named by police
Nottingham deaths: Tributes to students named among victims

Wellingborough gets new Indian takeaway as family-run business opens in Cannon Street

“We’ve got off to a good start”
By William Carter
Published 14th Jun 2023, 16:17 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Jun 2023, 16:17 BST

Tawa Indian Takeaway had a busy opening night as it looks to deliver a new service for hungry Wellingborough locals as it ‘got off to a good start.’

Setting up shop in Cannon Street, the family-run business offers a new option for people who want to enjoy ‘good tasting food with locally-sourced ingredients.’

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Salek Ahmed is the owner of Tawa Indian Takeaway, as well as Khybar Tandoori, in Far Cotton, Northampton.

Tawa Indian Takeaway has opened in Cannon StreetTawa Indian Takeaway has opened in Cannon Street
Tawa Indian Takeaway has opened in Cannon Street
Most Popular

He said: "Being consistent is my number-one aim.

"I want to make sure we are consistent no matter how busy we are.”

The takeaway opened on Monday (June 12) with an introductory offer that is available until June 14, which gives 50 per cent off collection orders over £30.

Initial reviews have been positive, with customers taking to social media to praise the ‘generous’ portions and fast delivery.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

One person called the jalfrezi ‘exceptionally good’ – a ringing endorsement for a new business in the town centre.

Related topics:WellingboroughNorthampton