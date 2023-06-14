Tawa Indian Takeaway had a busy opening night as it looks to deliver a new service for hungry Wellingborough locals as it ‘got off to a good start.’

Setting up shop in Cannon Street, the family-run business offers a new option for people who want to enjoy ‘good tasting food with locally-sourced ingredients.’

Salek Ahmed is the owner of Tawa Indian Takeaway, as well as Khybar Tandoori, in Far Cotton, Northampton.

Tawa Indian Takeaway has opened in Cannon Street

He said: "Being consistent is my number-one aim.

"I want to make sure we are consistent no matter how busy we are.”

The takeaway opened on Monday (June 12) with an introductory offer that is available until June 14, which gives 50 per cent off collection orders over £30.

Initial reviews have been positive, with customers taking to social media to praise the ‘generous’ portions and fast delivery.

