Investigation work on a high pressure gas main close to London Road at The Embankment Splash Park has started on behalf of Cadent.

Contractors J Anderson & Son Ltd will carry out the essential site work to investigate the pipelines running across a section of the visitor car park.

The gas main cuts across the line of the historic Wellingborough Walks lime trees between the River Nene and The Embankment and London Road roundabout.

Work had begun to clear trees to make way for the controversial ‘Route Two’ heading to Stanton Cross, Wellingborough’s eastern relief road.

A spokesman for North Northants Council (NNC) said: “No trees will be felled as part of the works. Some investigatory trial holes may be required in an area adjacent to the trees at London Road.

"We would like to reassure members of the public that these are to investigate the relationship between the tree roots and the high-pressure gas main. This work will be carried out within a tree root protection zone and under the watching brief of an ecologist.

"This is to help inform the scope and design of future works affecting the gas main and is part of a wider technical review process by Stanton Cross Developments (SCD), which is seeking to safeguard as many trees as possible, as part of the implementation of Route Two.”

J Anderson & Sons Ltd will carry out the investigation on behalf of Cadent

Work will be completed by Friday, November 17 during which the Splash Park car park will be partially closed prior to being reinstated to its previous layout.

Contractors will use vacuum excavation techniques to excavate soil along the path of the pipeline part of the threat to the much-loved avenue of trees.

The NNC spokesman added: “SCD and Cadent have discussed the proposed works with representatives from North Northamptonshire Council who own and operate the car park.

"All the necessary licences and statutory permissions have been obtained to undertake the works. There will be no interruption to gas service during the works. We have taken every effort to minimise any inconvenience and will endeavour to complete the works as efficiently as possible.”