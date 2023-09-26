Wellingborough Garden Centre sold with new owners set to rebrand it as Doddington Nurseries and re-open the cafe

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wellingborough Garden Centre in Great Doddington has been sold with the new owners set to rebrand it as well as re-open the cafe.

Albeit newcomers to the garden centre industry, the Howard family already operates successful construction, plant hire and building repairs businesses and hopes their wealth of experience in horticulture and landscaping will translate quickly into continued success at the soon-to-be-rebranded garden centre.

The large, established plant and garden centre is located in Millers Lane, just off the A45.

The site was sold by specialist business property adviser, Christie & Co, on behalf of Wyevale back in 2018, so it is one of the first former Wyevale sites that Christie & Co’s specialist garden centre retail team have sold for a second time.

Tom Glanvill, director – garden centres & retail at Christie & Co, who brokered the deal, said: “The sale of Wellingborough Garden Centre reinforces the appetite for the garden centre sector, with a diverse range of purchasers, many who are not currently operating a garden centre, keen to enter the market.

“During the marketing process, we received a wide range of interest and offers from seven potential purchasers, and we are delighted to see the Howard family secure the business.

“The site offers huge scope for growth and having spoken to the family about their plans, I am sure that the re-opening of the café and other improvements will bring this garden centre back to its full potential.”

The Howard family said: “ We are extremely excited in our acquisition of the garden centre and the possibilities for development that come with it.

“We’ve visited the garden centre for many years and know the strong reputation for customer service and customer satisfaction that the team remaining in place have worked so hard to maintain.

"Our immediate efforts to refurbish and re-open the cafe sit central to our plan to increase our offerings to those within Doddington Village, and the wider Wellingborough area.

“We want the already successful business to continue to grow, whilst installing a community feel at the heart of the way we run the business.