Wellingborough garage sale this weekend to feature dozens of stall holders across the town

A town-wide garage sale is set to take place on Sunday, June 8, with 36 stalls dotted around Wellingborough, giving people the chance to grab a bargain.

From 10am until 1pm local people will have the opportunity to visit all corners of Wellingborough, from Stanwell Way to Chalon Close, and plenty more.

Organised by Wellingborough Town Council, the widespread sale promises ‘something for everyone’, with temperatures expected to rise to around 17 degrees, with a low chance of rain on Sunday.

A Wellingborough Town Council spokesman said: “Spend the morning strolling through the neighbourhood, grabbing bargains, and uncovering hidden gems. Whether you’re looking for vintage finds, kids’ toys or household essentials — there’s something for everyone.

"Join us for a community-wide event this Sunday as residents across town open their garages for a morning of local treasure hunting and neighbourly exchange.

"The town garage sale will run from 10am to 1pm, providing an excellent opportunity to explore a wide array of pre-loved items and unique finds.

“Whether you're seeking household goods, vintage pieces, or simply wish to enjoy the community atmosphere, this is an event not to be missed.”

A map of the participating stalls can be found on the town council website here, and printed copies are available from Glamis Hall in advance of the event on Sunday.