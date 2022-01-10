Wellingborough gang used ladder to steal bike from balcony in early morning raid

A bicycle that was being stored on a first floor balcony of an apartment block was stolen by thieves who used a ladder to reach the flat in Wellingborough's Queen Street.

The blue mountain bike was taken by three people - a woman and two men - in the burglary that took place on Saturday, January 8, between 2.20am and 2.30am.

Northants Police officers would like to speak to witnesses or to anyone who knows the whereabouts of the mountain bike.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Queen Street Wellingborough and (inset) the stolen bike

A spokesman for Northants Police said: "Police officers are appealing for witnesses after a Carrera Vulcan mountain bike was stolen in a residential burglary in Wellingborough.

"It is believed the blue mountain bike was stolen between 2.20am and 2.30am on Saturday, January 8, when the offenders used a ladder to access the balcony of the first floor flat in Queen Street.

"The description of the offenders is very limited. One is described as a white female and was wearing a pink or white coat. The second was a tall white male and the third was a black male wearing black coloured clothing and hat.

"Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the burglary or who may have seen anyone acting suspiciously in the area between the stated times.

The blue Carrera Vulcan mountain bike

"They would also like to speak to anyone who may have seen a blue Carrera Vulcan mountain bike which appears to have been left abandoned or hidden, or who may have been offered it for sale in unusual circumstances."