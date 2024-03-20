Wellingborough Gang Show presents 'Showtime' as it returns for its 36th show
Scouts and Guides from around the Wellingborough district will be treading the boards at the Castle Theatre from Thursday (March 21) until Saturday (March 23).
There is something for everyone in the performance from singing and dancing to comedy sketches.
A spokesman for the show said: “We have songs by Busted, Queen and Miley Cyrus to name a few and with tickets costing just £9.50, it’s a great family evening out.
"Our cast are aged between seven and 18 years and have worked so hard over the last six months to create their performance.
"They are all heavily involved in the production, from choosing their own songs and some taking charge of the choreography.
"We have an ever growing band that help us to ensure the show is full of energetic live music, guaranteed to get you moving.
"With the addition of the brass and woodwind section this year – we have certainly levelled up!”
The spokesman added that there may even be a band on the stage this year too.
Scouting and Guiding is still very present in Wellingborough and they would love for you to join them for a night of entertainment, with the spokesman adding: “Let’s give these young people the audience they deserve.”
The show is running from Thursday, March 21 to Saturday, March 23 with shows each night at 7.15pm.
There is also a Saturday matinee performance at 2.15pm.
Tickets are available via https://www.parkwoodtheatres.co.uk/castle-theatre.
If you cannot attend but wish to make a donation to the show go to https://wellingboroughgangshow.co.uk/donate.html.
Anyone interested in joining the Scouts or Guides can visit here: https://www.wellingboroughscouts.co.uk/join or https://www.girlguiding.org.uk/