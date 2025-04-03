Wellingborough Gang Show is back for its 37th show
Wellingborough Gang Show is back for its 37th show with Scouts and Guides from the area returning to the stage from tonight (Thursday, April 3) to Saturday, April 5, 2025.
A spokesman for the show said: “There is something for everyone in the performance from singing and dancing to comedy sketches.
"We have songs by the Beach Boys, Queen and BTS to name a few and with tickets costing just £13.50, it’s a great family evening out.
"Our cast are aged between seven and 18-years-old and have worked so hard over the last six months to create their performance.
"They are all heavily involved in the production, from choosing their own songs and some taking charge of the choreography.”
And they added: “Scouting and Guiding are still very present in Wellingborough and we would love for you to join us for a night of entertainment, let’s give these young people the audience they deserve.”
Wellingborough Gang Show is running from April 3 to April 5 with evening shows starting at 7.15pm.
There will also be a Saturday matinee performance at 2.15pm.
For more information about Scouts and and Guides in Wellingborough, visit www.wellingboroughscouts.co.uk/join or www.girlguiding.org.uk
