Wellingborough Gang Show is back for 2023 with a celebration of music through the years

The cast is made up of young people from the Scouting and Guiding movements

By Stephanie Weaver
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 16:59 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Mar 2023, 16:59 GMT

Wellingborough Gang Show is back for 2023 with a celebration of music through the ages.

The popular show is created and performed by the young people of the Scouting and Guiding movements within the town and surrounding villages.

This year’s spectacle will be a celebration of music throughout the years, including The Rembrandts, UB40 and even Avicii.

Rehearsals for Wellingborough Gang Show are in full swing
Helen Dowling from Wellingborough Gang Show told the Northants Telegraph: “Unfortunately, in 2020, Covid put a stop to our last show, having to cancel just days before performing.

"The cast have worked tirelessly the last six months to create a brand new show, with many of them having never been on stage, one of our youngest members being just seven-years-old.

"We are lucky enough to have our very own band so the show is full of vibrant, live music, guaranteed to get you moving.

"There is something for all the family - music, dancing and of course some comedy too.”

Rehearsals for Wellingborough Gang Show are in full swing
Tickets are available now and Helen added: "These young people absolutely deserve the very best audience in a full auditorium.”

Wellingborough Gang Show will be performed at The Castle Theatre in Wellingborough at 7.15pm on March 30, March 31 and April 1.

There will also be a matinee performance taking place at 2.15pm on April 1.

Tickets are £9 and can be bought by going to https://www.parkwoodtheatres.co.uk/castle-theatre.

Rehearsals for Wellingborough Gang Show are in full swing
For more information about Scouting in Wellingborough, visit https://www.wellingboroughscouts.co.uk/join.

And for more information about Guiding in Wellingborough, visit https://www.girlguiding.org.uk.

Wellingborough Gang Show is back for 2023
Rehearsals for Wellingborough Gang Show are in full swing
Rehearsals for Wellingborough Gang Show are in full swing
