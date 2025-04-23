Wellingborough 'free' breakfast club welcomes MPs on opening day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pupils at Wellingborough’s Oakway Academy have started their school day by tucking into a morning meal at a new 'free' breakfast club.

Joining students were transport secretary Heidi Alexander MP and Wellingborough and Rushden MP Gen Kitchen.

Ms Alexander cut the ribbon at the club at its launch that will see schools provide 30 minutes of free childcare before the school day.

She said: “It was wonderful to visit Oakway Academy and see the kids getting a good breakfast to kick off the term.

“Providing this healthy start every day, and giving parents this much valued extra time back will make the real difference to working families here in north Northamptonshire and beyond.”

Oakway Academy was one of nine schools in north Northamptonshire to sign-up for the free breakfast club pilot scheme.

James Hollingsworth, one of Oakway Academy’s heads of school, said: “At Oakway Academy, we are delighted to be one of 750 schools in England chosen to be an early adopter of the Department for Education (DfE) Breakfast School programme.

"Our Breakfast Club is open to parents at no cost each morning from 8.30am onwards and we started today with nearly 100 pupils attending.

" We expect this number will grow as we provide a healthy breakfast to our pupils. This is one part of our overall wrap around care provision that all families can access from 7.30am each morning until 6pm every evening.

"We know that every pupil enjoying a great breakfast each morning sets them up well to be focussed and switched on to learning for the rest of the day. It is great for parents as they are reassured that their child is already in school and having a nutritious meal at no additional cost to them.

We look forward to seeing our breakfast club grow in numbers of the next few weeks and we will feed our learning back directly to the Department for Education in the review meetings we have with them.

"It was fantastic to have our local MP Gen Kitchen and The Secretary of State for Transport, Heidi Alexander, join our staff and pupils this morning to officially open our very first DfE funded Breakfast Club serving. I know they are interested to learn how this helps our pupils and families in the area ensure their child gets the very best start in life.”

A total of 750 schools signed up to offer the additional 30 minutes of free childcare, along with a healthy meal, giving parents and carers up to 95 additional hours of free childcare a year – equating to £450 childcare costs.

Ms Kitchen said: “I’m thrilled that Oakway Academy was chosen by the government to be one of the first schools to offer a free breakfast club. It’s so important that every child gets the best start to the day, so it was fantastic to see this in action this morning.

“It was a pleasure to welcome the secretary of state to Wellingborough and for her to visit a school which is not only an early adopter of the breakfast club rollout but also one of the first 300 selected for funding to deliver 30 hours of government funded childcare through a school-based nursery.”

The Northants Telegraph contacted all the schools in the area signed up to the scheme.

Compass Primary Academy in Kettering, Gretton Primary Academy, Oakway Academy, Danesholme Infant Academy, Thrapston Primary School, Whitefriars Primary School and Great Doddington Primary were on the original list.

Havelock Infant School and Havelock Junior School, both in Desborough were ‘not able’ to take up the trial ‘at this stage’ although they hope to ‘in the future’.