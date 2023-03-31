He came, he saw, he conquered.

Adam Moran, known to his 2.6m YouTube subscribers as BeardMeatsFood, has taken on a Wellingborough food challenge – and he absolutely smashed it.

The Pumphouse in Wellingborough’s Nene Court played host to the guzzling gourmet challenge on Wednesday (March 29), with Adam demolishing the 36-piece breakfast platter in a mind-boggling 16 minutes.

As well as troughing down the mammoth meal, he fed his fans with challenge commentary as diners at the popular cafe watched in amazement.

Owner John Fenner had been contacted the day before by Mr Moran, fresh from Las Vegas, but he hadn’t recognised his name – only twigging when the famous foodie turned up with a film crew in tow.

He said: “The challenge is huge. We give people one hour to finish it and he did in in 16 minutes and he spent time talking so he could have done it quicker than that.

"He messaged me the day before under his real name but I didn’t realise who he was until he turned up. My dad was cheering him along but I was too busy in the kitchen to watch."

BeardMeatsFood polished off two rounds of toast, three rounds of sliced bread, two rounds of fried bread, four hash browns, five sausages, one large portion of baked beans, one large portion of tomatoes, one large portion of chips, three fried eggs, five slices of bacon, six onion rings, one portion of mushrooms and two portions of black pudding. He even had a slice of cake afterwards.

Mr Fenner said: “We have at least one person a week doing the challenge and only one in twenty finish it – but not in 15 minutes.”

The Pumphouse has three more challenges – chilli nachos, burgers and one with 150 chicken dippers that need to be eaten in half an hour.

Mr Fenner added: “He says he’ll come back. It’s brilliant. We’ve had bookings off the back of it and I’ve had hundreds of notifications.