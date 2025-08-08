Wellingborough fish and chip shop 'delighted' with accreditation from National Federation of Fish Fryers

Agatha’s Fish Bar in Wellingborough has been given a quality accreditation from the prestigious National Federation of Fish Fryers (NFFF), officially confirming it as one of the best fish and chip shop spots in the UK.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The fish bar in Farm Road, Wellingborough will hold the accreditation for one year, and will have to demonstrate that it has maintained the high standards to ensure it keeps the accolade.

It ensures shops and businesses which have met the standards the NFFF have set are continuing to operate at a high level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesman from Agatha’s Fish Bar said: “We are delighted to gain our place in the scheme. To be recognised as one of the top fish and chip shops by the NFFF is indeed an honour and a credit to out hardworking staff, who I would like to offer my sincere thanks for their continued hard work and efforts to maintain our excellent reputation.

Agatha's Fish Bar pictured with Wellingborough and Rushden MP, Gen Kitchen

"I would personally like to thank all our customers, new and old. The support and encouragement they have offered has been great. It has motivated us to maintain our high standards which have been recognised with this accreditation.

"This accreditation sets the new benchmark for quality within the industry. It will signal to the consumer that they can buy with confidence where the award is displayed, and it will encourage more outlets to raise their standards.”

The steps to gain a quality accreditation include the business being independently assessed by an ‘experienced industry approved assessor’ in the hope of raising customer confidence and awareness. It is considered by industry professionals to be the benchmark standard for running a fish and chip business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

National Federation of Fish Fryers president, Andrew Cook added: “The NFFF quality accreditation scheme is extremely comprehensive. Food safety is a key area that we examine together with other key aspects of the business including the preparation and cooking equipment, to the management of paperwork and the traceability of fish.

"Agatha’s clearly takes pride in where it sources its fish and potatoes from.

"Achieving the NFFF accreditation provides reassurance to customers that they are being served cooked food using high-quality ingredients.”