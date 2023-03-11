News you can trust since 1897
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Wellingborough firm Billington Foods triumphs at British Pie Awards

Their pie was highly commended

By Sam Wildman
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 11th Mar 2023, 8:15pm

A Wellingborough firm’s meaty pie beat more than 70 other mouth-watering entries to win a top food award.

Billington Foods triumphed at this year’s British Pie Awards, taking home the prize for best ‘beef and any flavour pie’.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Their Marston’s steak and malbec pie was highly commended by judges at the awards, which are in their 15th year.

Judges hard at work at this year's event
Judges hard at work at this year's event
Judges hard at work at this year's event
Most Popular

Matthew O’Callaghan, chairman of the Melton Mowbray Pork Pie Association and host of the British Pie Awards, said: “We are always highly encouraged to see the nation’s love of pies at these annual awards, and this year there has been a huge level of excitement and creativity.

“On Wednesday we had the pleasure of enjoying some spectacular pies, and Billington Foods has overcome exceptionally stiff competition for best beef and any flavour pie.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"These awards celebrate the skill of British piemakers across the nation, so I’d like to say a particular congratulations to them for this success.”

WellingboroughMarston