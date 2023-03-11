A Wellingborough firm’s meaty pie beat more than 70 other mouth-watering entries to win a top food award.

Billington Foods triumphed at this year’s British Pie Awards, taking home the prize for best ‘beef and any flavour pie’.

Their Marston’s steak and malbec pie was highly commended by judges at the awards, which are in their 15th year.

Judges hard at work at this year's event

Matthew O’Callaghan, chairman of the Melton Mowbray Pork Pie Association and host of the British Pie Awards, said: “We are always highly encouraged to see the nation’s love of pies at these annual awards, and this year there has been a huge level of excitement and creativity.

“On Wednesday we had the pleasure of enjoying some spectacular pies, and Billington Foods has overcome exceptionally stiff competition for best beef and any flavour pie.

