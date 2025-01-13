Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Fire services attended the Embankment at Wellingborough to warn two teenagers and a family about the dangers of walking on frozen water.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fire engines and other emergency service vehicles were called to the area on Saturday (January 11) after reports of young people playing on frozen water, as temperatures dipped below freezing.

A spokesman for Northants Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS) said: “The Fire Service was contacted shortly after 2pm on Saturday by residents who were concerned that young people were playing on frozen water at the Embankment at Wellingborough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The service mobilised its Water Rescue Team from Wellingborough and on-call crew from Irthlingborough to attend the incident.

Emergency services were called to the Embankment on Saturday, January 11

“On arrival, crews found several people playing on frozen water in fields near the Embankment area. This included two teenagers on one field, and a family on another.

"NFRS would like to remind people to remain safe around frozen water and to never walk on to ice, as it may not be safe.”

Firefighters remained at the Embankment to continue to give frozen water safety advice to members of the public.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The fire service advises people to avoid walking or playing on ice, and to only go for a walk near cold water during daylight hours when visibility is high. Should people find themselves caught in frozen water, they should relax and float on their back to catch breath, and try to get hold of something that will help stay float.

Should anyone see someone struggling in the water, they should call 999 and ask for the fire service, being as precise as possible with the location.