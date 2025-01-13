Wellingborough firefighters issue emergency warning after people seen walking on ice at Embankment
Fire engines and other emergency service vehicles were called to the area on Saturday (January 11) after reports of young people playing on frozen water, as temperatures dipped below freezing.
A spokesman for Northants Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS) said: “The Fire Service was contacted shortly after 2pm on Saturday by residents who were concerned that young people were playing on frozen water at the Embankment at Wellingborough.
“The service mobilised its Water Rescue Team from Wellingborough and on-call crew from Irthlingborough to attend the incident.
“On arrival, crews found several people playing on frozen water in fields near the Embankment area. This included two teenagers on one field, and a family on another.
"NFRS would like to remind people to remain safe around frozen water and to never walk on to ice, as it may not be safe.”
Firefighters remained at the Embankment to continue to give frozen water safety advice to members of the public.
The fire service advises people to avoid walking or playing on ice, and to only go for a walk near cold water during daylight hours when visibility is high. Should people find themselves caught in frozen water, they should relax and float on their back to catch breath, and try to get hold of something that will help stay float.
Should anyone see someone struggling in the water, they should call 999 and ask for the fire service, being as precise as possible with the location.
