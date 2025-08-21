Wellingborough fire station to welcome the public with open day this weekend

Crews from Wellingborough fire station will host an open day this Sunday, allowing the public to watch demonstrations and take part in a host of activities in support of The Firefighters Charity.

On August 24 from 11am until 4pm, people are invited to the Irthlingborough Road station for food, stalls, a raffle and more.

Tickets cost £1 per person, which will also give attendees a free raffle ticket to be used on the day.

A Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue spokesman said: "There's a twist this year and it is team red vs team blue as firefighters battle it out.

The fire station's 2022 open day raised £3000 for The Fire Fighters Charity

“Come and watch the hose running relay and egg races and the mighty firefighter buckaroo and much more.

“Everyone is welcome, come and meet the crews, watch demonstrations, and visit stalls. There will be refreshments and raffles tickets available to purchase.”

Proceeds from the Wellingborough open day will help The Firefighters Charity to continue to support those in the fire service community, be it through physical and mental health support, social well-being or support after retirement.

An open day was held at the fire station in Corby on August 9, where ‘hundreds’ attended and helped raise more than £1,500 for the charity.

There, station manager Tony Evans said: “Whenever we open our gates, it gives us a fantastic opportunity to show our residents how we work to respond to incidents – and to give out important safety advice to help keep themselves and their families safe.

“It’s also great to raise money for The Fire Fighters Charity, who play a vital role nationally in helping to support firefighters and their families at the most difficult times.”