The family of Niamh Curry have launched a fundraiser to raise £1,800 as they mark what should have been her 18th birthday.

Turning 18 is normally a milestone to remember and celebrate, but sadly Niamh Curry will always be ‘forever five.’

Niamh is the inspiration behind the Wellingborough-based charity, Niamh’s Next Step, which aims to fund research into childhood cancer and support families with children fighting neuroblastoma.

Niamh’s parents Chris and Sam Curry set up the charity after their youngest daughter was diagnosed with neuroblastoma in 2010.

Niamh's family from Wellingborough is raising money in her memory on what would have been her 18th birthday

Since her death in 2012, the couple have fundraised tirelessly to help find a cure for the disease that took her life aged just five.

As the date for what would have been Niamh’s 18th birthday approaches – January 5 – the family have launched a fundraiser in recognition of the occasion.

Dad Chris told the Northants Telegraph: “Being a special date that we can’t celebrate with Niamh, we wanted to do something to mark it so decided to set up a JustGiving page to try and raise £1,800 for Niamh’s Next Step CIO in memory of Niamh.

"We opened the page on December 30 and within 24 hours have already had over £1,200 donated, which is amazing.

'She is always in our hearts' - the Northants Telegraph ran a special interview with Niamh's parents on the fifth anniversary of her death in 2017

"As with everything we do at Niamh’s Next Step, all the money raised will help fund vital research into childhood cancer and to support families with children fighting neuroblastoma.”

The current total now stands at just over £1,400 but there is still time if you would like to make a donation in memory of Niamh.

Donations can be made via the JustGiving page.

Neuroblastoma is a rare childhood cancer. It develops from nerve cells called neuroblasts and affects around 100 children each year in the UK.

It usually affects children under the age of five and can occur before a child is born.

Chris said: “The support we have had over the last 13 years since losing Niamh in 2012 has been amazing and still humbles us as Niamh’s family.

"In 2021 we opened Niamh’s Charity Boutique on Silver Street in Wellingborough and again the support received since opening has been amazing.”

For more information about the charity inspired by Niamh and all it has achieved, visit the website.