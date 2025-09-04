Wellingborough estate agents to take on 100km challenge for bereavement charity

Five estate agents from Richard James Lettings and Management in Wellingborough have set out on a challenge to walk 100 kilometres during the month of September, raising funds for a charity they hold dear.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

SANDS was chosen as the charity to benefit from the challenge after director Harriet and her family suffered the devastating stillborn loss of her daughter, Poppie.

Speaking about the challenge Harriet, director at Richard James Lettings and Management said: “Losing Poppie has been the most painful experience of my life. SANDS have been there for us in ways we can never fully put into words – offering comfort, understanding and hope in the darkest moments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Taking on this walk with my amazing team feels like a way to honour Poppie’s memory and to help other families who sadly face the same heartbreak.”

Harriet, Katharine, Nadia, Jasmin and Anna are all walking 100km during the month of September

Jasmin Buxton, one of the five who will be completing the challenge alongside colleagues Katharine, Nadia, Anna, and Harriet, said they are ‘getting on well with it’, and that ‘it’s a challenge for all of us’, however they are determined to complete the 62 miles over 30 days.

Each of the colleagues from the Wellingborough branch of Richard James Lettings and Management is taking on the task in a different way, be it walks around Stanwick Lakes to get steps in, or tracking the distance of the morning commute.

SANDS (Stillbirth and Neonatal Death Society) is a charity that provides vital support for families coping with the heartbreak of baby loss. It offers a lifeline to parents and loved ones, and also works to improve bereavement care and fund crucial research to help save babies’ lives in the future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The team are hoping the local community will rally behind them, whether by cheering them on, sharing their story, or making a donation to support SANDS. So far the group has raised £691 of their £1,000 goal via their online fundraiser, which can be found here.