Wellingborough estate agents complete 'challenging' 100k walking challenge for bereavement charity
Jasmin Buxton, as well as colleagues Katharine, Nadia, Anna and Harriet, all completed the lofty task of walking 100km throughout September.
Jasmin said: “It went really well, it was definitely a challenge, but I’m glad we completed it, I’m really proud.
"We’re very close as a team so we really motivated each other and helped support each other. It was nice to take part in something as a team.
"It was such a good cause and one that is really personal to us, it kept us motivated when we were struggling.”
SANDS (Stillbirth and Neonatal Death Society) was chosen as the charity to benefit from their efforts after director Harriet and her family suffered the devastating stillborn loss of her daughter, Poppie.
Each of the five managed to finish the distance and remain dedicated to the cause, while continuing to work, travel on holidays to Devon and Cape Verde and manage daily life.
A statement released by the team said: “We are incredibly proud of what we've achieved together.
“This challenge was more than just a fundraiser – it was a way to honour Poppie, support Harriet and give back to a charity that does so much for so many families.
“We are not just a team at Richard James, we are family.”
The initial goal of £500 was surpassed within the first few days so they increased their goal to £1,000.
Today, their fundraiser sits at £2,030, with proceeds going towards helping bereaved families navigate the loss of a baby. The online fundraiser can be found here.
The team at Richard James also took part in the Macmillan coffee morning last weekend and raised £308 for the cancer charity.
The 100km challenge caps off a successful week of fundraising for the Wellingborough-based outfit.