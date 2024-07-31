Wellingborough dessert shop scoops up best in county prize at Englands Business Awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wellingborough’s Adam’s Desserts is officially the best dessert shop in the county, according to the 2024 Englands Business Awards.

Winners were announced at a ceremony at the Crowne Plaza Nottingham on Sunday, July 28, which were voted for by the general public.

A spokesman for the store said: “The win means a lot to us and signifies that our hard work, dedication and contribution has been acknowledged and valued.

"The award would not be possible without the love and continued support of our wonderful customers - we share this award with them. Thank you so much to everyone who voted for us.”

Adam's Desserts representative Attique Rehman Receiving the Award

Now that the Midland Road store has claimed the top spot in Northamptonshire, it will soon go on to compete in the Englands Business Awards’ Grand Final, scheduled for later in 2024.