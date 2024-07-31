Wellingborough dessert shop scoops up best in county prize at Englands Business Awards
Winners were announced at a ceremony at the Crowne Plaza Nottingham on Sunday, July 28, which were voted for by the general public.
A spokesman for the store said: “The win means a lot to us and signifies that our hard work, dedication and contribution has been acknowledged and valued.
"The award would not be possible without the love and continued support of our wonderful customers - we share this award with them. Thank you so much to everyone who voted for us.”
Now that the Midland Road store has claimed the top spot in Northamptonshire, it will soon go on to compete in the Englands Business Awards’ Grand Final, scheduled for later in 2024.
Since opening in April 2021, the business has found a firm home in the town, selling sweet treats ranging from delectable and unique waffles to conventional cakes and milkshakes.
