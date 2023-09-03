A Wellingborough nursery has been graded as good by Ofsted with inspectors finding a ‘well-sequenced’ curriculum and ‘excellent’ accommodation for SEND pupils.

Playmates Children’s Day Nursery in Knox Road was praised for its overall effectiveness, which includes quality of education, behaviour and attitudes and leadership and management.

Lisa Bowyer, nursery director of Playmates said: “As a well-established nursery within the community, we are extremely proud.

Playmates Children’s Day Nursery is 'extremely proud' to be given a positive Ofsted rating

"Reading the report you really get a sense of our nursery, how parents are happy and children love coming to nursery as well as how passionate our team are about the importance of child development.”

The report of the inspection carried out on July 13 highlighted parents’ overall satisfaction with the service.

It said: "Parents speak highly of staff and are happy with the care and education their children receive.

"They comment that their children love coming to nursery and make good progress in their development.

"Parents describe the nursery as a home-from-home environment where they feel their child's individual needs and interests are carefully considered and nurtured.”

In comments from parents, one said the report was 'so lovely to read’ and added: “You all do amazing at your job and should be proud.

"My girls absolutely love coming to nursery.”

Another said the result was 'a credit to you all’.

Playmates is an independent nursery, which brings with it a fair share of challenges as well as the benefit of providing a more tailored learning environment.

Ms Bowyer added: “Being an independent nursery with over 25 years within this community gives us the ability to really focus on each individual child and support their families.

"Everyone in our team knows each child, and having that home from home nursery that truly cares, in a time when we all need community, benefits our children greatly.”

Lisa acknowledged the nursery’s ‘sense of community’, and that ‘we want the children in this community to thrive, to reach their highest potential, and we are so proud of each and every one of them.’

The report praised the quality of teaching, adding: “Leaders create a well-sequenced curriculum that is rich in cultural capital.

"They offer a wide variety of experiences that build on children's interests and fill gaps in their knowledge.

"Leaders have an accurate understanding of the strengths in staff practice and provide training, where needed, to enhance the quality of teaching further.”

Criticisms were minimal, with only two pointers on how to improve.

One noted the strengthening of staff practices, and the other hoped that Playmates ‘builds on the good partnerships with parents to ensure that all parents are aware of their children's current learning needs’, better facilitating at-home learning.

Playmates’ deputy manager, Tammy Truslow, added: “Our team has worked tirelessly and given everything they can do to give our children the best possible start by working with our families.

"This achievement is as much for our playmates families as it is for us as a team.”