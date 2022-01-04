Wellingborough date for Phil Collins tribute act ready for one more night of sing-a-long classics

Wellingborough' s Castle Theatre is promising another day in paradise as tribute act Both Sides of Phil Collins is set to rock one more night as part of a nationwide tour.

Returning to the stage with a full backing band and singers, Phil Collins' extensive back catalogue of solo and Genesis smash hits will be performed live by professional musicians.

Up front will be sound-alike vocalist Andrew Rafferty, bringing the songs that have sold more than 100 million albums worldwide.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andrew Rafferty as Phil Collins

A spokesman for Both Sides of Phil Collins said: "Backed by a cast of world-class musicians and singers and featuring a horn section that will blow you away, the star of the evening delivers a delightfully interactive spectacular that includes each and every one of Phil Collins’ greatest hits.

"You will enjoy two hours of non-stop, sign-a-long classics."

The 'interactive' night will feature solo chart toppers In the Air Tonight, Easy Lover, Against All Odds, One More Night, You Can’t Hurry Love and, of course, Another Day In Paradise as well as Genesis smash hits Invisible Touch, Land Of Confusion and I Can’t Dance.

The spokesman added: "Capturing every vocal intonation and mannerism absolutely perfectly and superbly combining this with the music genius’ cheeky humour, something really special will be in the air the night that Both Sides of Phil Collins comes to Wellingborough."