Wellingborough dad urges community to come together for march against knife crime

A Wellingborough dad is urging people in Wellingborough to make a stand against knife crime following the tragic death of a teenage boy fatally stabbed in a town park. Father-of-three Ravaun Jones has joined with nearly 3,000 members in the 'Off the Streets - NN8 community against knife crime' group launched in response to the death of Dylan Holliday.

The group is now asking members of the community to join a march through the town's estate to show a united front against knives.

Mr Jones said: "It has really affected me. I knew Dylan, I had a quad bike and he loved bikes. It hurts to be honest.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ravaun Jones aka Samson

"The kids are telling their parents that they are scared to go out - it's horrible. My 10-year-old is scared to go out."

A protest march has been planned for Saturday, August 21, which will set off from Shelley Road courts on the Queensway estate heading to Kingsway, then onward to the Hemmingwell estate via the town centre, and back to Queensway.

Mr Jones, also known as Samson - his MC name - said: "I've lived all over Wellingborough and knife crime is a big issue. At the end of 2018 all the youth clubs' funding got cut. There's nothing for the young people to do. We need to unify the youth."

A meeting to plan the march is to be held at Glamis Hall on Thursday, August 19, from 7pm to 8.45pm.

The march in Wellingborough has been organised by Off The Streets - NN8