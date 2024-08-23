Wellingborough dad of drowned teen ‘angry’ as promised water safety signs for River Nene Embankment delayed

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The father of a teenager who drowned in the River Nene has voiced his anger and frustration safety warning signs promised in a meeting have failed to be installed.

Thomas Okyere’s son Ronalds Abele died after getting into difficulty swimming with friends – the tragedy sparking a river safety campaign led by his family including an event on World Drowning Prevention Day and vigil.

After a riverside fact-finding walkabout with local councillors, officers from North Northamptonshire Council (NNC), the Environment Agency and Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service, agreement was given for the family’s home-made signs to be put up along the river.

NNC offered to create permanent signage using the family’s poster, promising they would be installed by the time the family returned home from burying Ronalds’ ashes – but when he returned to the Embankment Thomas was ‘upset’ the signs were not there.

Ronalds Abele’s parents Thomas Okyere and Laura Kirsteine with the poster/National World

Thomas said: “On our walkabout, we had three posters left. The council asked if they could have one, they said ‘we want to do a proper one’ by the time you get back from your holiday.

"I came back on Monday, and nothing has been done. I was angry. They promised me so I contacted the council. They said it’s taking a bit of time because they want to do it ‘properly’.

"My frustration is we could have put up the signs – still nothing has been done. It’s taking too long. It’s all well and good working behind the scenes but I am scared (another child might drown).

Cllr Matt Binley with Ronalds Abele’s dad Thomas Okyere /National World

"When we went for the walkabout, there were two girls having a picnic by the river. They have made the place inviting – that’s why Ronalds and his friends went there. I’m just upset it’s moving too slow.”

Permission had been granted from the Environment Agency to allow the temporary signs telling Ronalds’ story to be attached to the existing signs warning of the dangers of open water swimming.

North Northants Council’s executive member for highways, travel and assets, Cllr Matt Binley says they have ‘prioritised’ the project and it has moved forward ‘at pace’.

The signs at the lock River Nene /National World

Cllr Binley said: “We have met with Ronalds’ family to offer our support and are working with them to explore ways in which we can help facilitate their requests for signage and safety equipment.

“This is an important project that we have prioritised and moved forward at pace, meeting with partner organisations and family to get things done quickly.

“Temporary signage was put in at the time a vigil was held for Ronalds and we have actioned the making of permanent signs and we’re hoping to have these very soon. We want to meet the family on site to select the locations and get them installed.

“These signs tell the story of Ronalds; it’s a very powerful and emotive message to make people think twice about entering the river.

“The council and Environment Agency are working together to get the throw ropes and life-saving kit in the right places, close to the signage and we are moving to get these in place as quickly as we can.

“Further improvements will also include painting mooring posts on the embankment a fluorescent yellow so they can be seen much more easily.

“We also have plans drawn up to install solar lighting along the footpath by the embankment and through the park, which will light up when people approach the route.”

Independent Wellingborough town councillor, Marion Turner-Hawes has been working with Ronalds’ family to improve safety measures.

She said: “I really feel for Thomas and his family. We were led to believe the signs would go up. For the council, three weeks is no time but it’s not done anything to help improve confidence in these organisations. I feel frustrated about it. We have got the bank holiday coming up and people will be out and about. It is disappointing, particularly given the concerns raised. All parties need to get on with it.”

A spokesman for the Environment Agency said: “The Environment Agency is the navigation authority for the River Nene Navigation, and we are reviewing our sites from the perspective of signage and life-saving equipment.

“We are working with partner authorities (North Northamptonshire Council and Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service) on a joined-up approach to water safety for the Wellingborough Embankment.

“We have given permission for temporary water safety awareness signage to be placed on our signposts and fencing and are working with partners as they prepare to install permanent signs.”