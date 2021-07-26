Wellingborough cyclists to mark first anniversary of Critical Mass event

A gathering of cyclists will mark the first anniversary of Wellingborough s Critical Mass this week - a month after their return after Covid and a year after the first event.

The town's inaugural ride in 2020 saw around 60 cyclists of all different ages and abilities taking part. with Covid-19 restrictions and the winter weather putting the ride on hold.

Now Critical Mass organisers want to make the anniversary ride one to remember calling on North Northants Council (NNC) to improve the facilities for cyclists.

Samuel Shoesmith, event organiser said: "It is a chance to call on North Northants Council to make cycling and active travel easier, more convenient and importantly safer.

"The council need to hurry and install segregated and dedicated cycle lanes around the town and also nice, wide metalled routes to connect up all of the towns and villages.

"There should be safe, dedicated, secure indoor bicycle parking - there are plenty of vacant shops in Wellingborough which the council could take over for this purpose for those who use a cycle to get to town. It would encourage more people to do so."

Critical Mass Wellingborough takes place on Friday, July 30, meeting from 6.30pm beside the tree outside Castello Lounge in Market Street. The ride leaves at 7pm.

This ride takes place on the last Friday of every month.

Mr Shoesmith said: "It is a chance to celebrate cycling, to socialise, to meet new people, to exercise and for some people it is a form of protest.

"The first ride happened in July of 2020 and we had 70 people come and cycle. The atmosphere was wonderful. I want this anniversary ride to be bigger and better.

"Critical Mass is open to all ages and abilities as long as you can ride. The ride is slow, not a race. The idea is to keep everyone together in a long bus like formation. There'll be music and hopefully nice weather."

