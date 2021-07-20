Wellingborough crematorium offers free memorial services for those who had lockdown funerals

Wellingborough s Nene Valley Crematorium is to offer families free memorial services for loved ones whose funerals were originally held in lockdown.

North Northamptonshire Council’s Nene Valley Crematorium is offering the services to people who arranged a funeral between March 23, 2020 to July 18, 2021.

Commemorations of loved ones would be offered at no cost because of the restrictions on numbers during the height of the pandemic, with many families unable to give their loved one the send-off they wanted.

Nene Valley Crematorium

Crematorium manager Tracy Lawrence said: “To feel and see how grieving people have suffered throughout the pandemic because of restrictions surrounding saying goodbye at funerals has been beyond feeling so wrong for my team to deal with.

"To subsequently be part of providing an opportunity to bring people together for an event like a memorial service supports our 'bereavement-led' ethos at Nene Valley Crematorium."

In the letter sent to bereaved families it said: "We know that many people who would have attended a funeral could not be there, due to restrictions on permitted numbers because of Covid-19, and because it may just be that the memory of the funeral was just not as you would have liked it to be.

"If this feeling resonates with you, find out more about how to put this wrong right by arranging a memorial service in memory of your loved one for all those people who would like to pay their respects in person."

People who would like to arrange a free memorial service for a loved one whose funeral falls between funeral between March, 23 2020 to July, 18 2021 can contact a team member on 01933 229660.

Chairman for the board of directors at Nene Valley Crematorium, Cllr Paul Bell, added: “This will be an opportunity for wider family and friends to say goodbye to their loved ones, remembering good times."