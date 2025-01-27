Wellingborough crematorium makes ‘significant contribution’ to Kettering General Hospital ICU with cash donation
Manager and registrar Tracy Lawrence, along with the bereavement services care team, presented a cheque on January 21 to Northamptonshire Health Charity’s Corporate and Community Fundraiser, Nick Hayton.
Mr Hayton said: "This significant contribution will directly support Kettering General Hospital's (KGH) Intensive Care Unit, helping to enhance the care and treatment of patients. It is a testament to the spirit of community and compassion that exists in our area."
Funds are a result of the crematorium’s membership with the Institute of Cemetery and Crematorium Management. With the consent of family members, metals recovered after cremation are recycled.
Since the opening of the crematorium in September 2016, staff have nominated 8 local charities, collectively benefitted from £101,000 over the years.
The recent donation to KGH follows the team’s most recent the crematorium scheme to Northamptonshire’s Thomas's Fund for £14,000.
North Northants Councillor Paul Bell added: "The team at the Nene Valley Crematorium have a long history of raising money for charity and this significant contribution will directly support Kettering General Hospital's Intensive Care Unit, helping to enhance the care and treatment of patients.”
