Wellingborough crematorium makes ‘significant contribution’ to Kettering General Hospital ICU with cash donation

By William Carter
Published 27th Jan 2025, 06:00 BST
The Bereavement Services Care Team at Nene Valley Crematorium have raised £11,600 for the Intensive Care Unit at Kettering General Hospital.

Manager and registrar Tracy Lawrence, along with the bereavement services care team, presented a cheque on January 21 to Northamptonshire Health Charity’s Corporate and Community Fundraiser, Nick Hayton.

Mr Hayton said: "This significant contribution will directly support Kettering General Hospital's (KGH) Intensive Care Unit, helping to enhance the care and treatment of patients. It is a testament to the spirit of community and compassion that exists in our area."

Funds are a result of the crematorium’s membership with the Institute of Cemetery and Crematorium Management. With the consent of family members, metals recovered after cremation are recycled.

A cheque was presented by staff to Northamptonshire Health Charity’s Corporate and Community Fundraiser, Nick Hayton on January 21

Since the opening of the crematorium in September 2016, staff have nominated 8 local charities, collectively benefitted from £101,000 over the years.

The recent donation to KGH follows the team’s most recent the crematorium scheme to Northamptonshire’s Thomas's Fund for £14,000.

North Northants Councillor Paul Bell added: "The team at the Nene Valley Crematorium have a long history of raising money for charity and this significant contribution will directly support Kettering General Hospital's Intensive Care Unit, helping to enhance the care and treatment of patients.”

