Wellingborough crematorium donates £15,000 to air ambulance

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Funds raised by a metal recycling scheme at a Wellingborough crematorium have been donated to support the lifesaving work of the local air ambulance service.

Nene Valley Crematorium handed over £15,000 to the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance (WNAA) charity – the proceeds of recycling metals given with consent by bereaved families.

These funds are a result of the crematorium’s membership with the Institute of Cemetery and Crematorium Management, who provide a recycling of metals policy via a European scheme, the Royal Dutch Cremation Federation, in partnership with OrthoMetals.

Staff presented a cheque for £15,000 to Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Metals recovered after cremation are recycled with the express consent of bereaved people, being the persons entitled and empowered to make this decision.

Cllr Paul Bell, chairman of the board of directors of Wellingborough Bereavement Services, responsible for Nene Valley Crematorium, said: “It's privilege to give this donation on behalf of Nene Valley Crematorium to air ambulance services, who provide an emergency service to people of Northamptonshire.”

North Northamptonshire Council’s company-operated crematorium serves the community of Wellingborough and beyond.

Since the opening of the crematorium in September 2016, the team have nominated five local charities that have collectively benefitted from £38,000 because of the recycling scheme.

WNAA community fundraising executive, Ethan Hopkinson said: “The support of our local communities is so important to our charity as we receive no government funding and rely solely on generous donations like these to remain operational.

“Each potentially lifesaving mission costs £1,700 so, on behalf of the charity, I’d like to say a huge thank you to the wonderful Nene Valley Crematorium which has helped fund over eight missions - our crews are available, 24/7, 365 days a year, and vital support like this means we can continue to deliver our lifesaving, frontline critical care to those who need it most across Northamptonshire.”

This year follows a former recent donation from the crematorium scheme to Marie Curie for £10,000 and a future donation for £12,000 has recently been agreed for Wellingborough mental health charity We Mind, Kelly Matters.