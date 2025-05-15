Wellingborough crash sees motorcyclist taken to hospital with 'potentially life-threatening' injuries as Corby man, 60, arrested
The incident happened yesterday (Wednesday) on the roundabout that connects Wellingborough to the A509 towards Isham and Kettering.
A Northants Police spokesman said: “This two-vehicle collision was reported to us shortly after 11.35am on May 14, on the A510 Northen Way, near the roundabout with the A509 in Wellingborough.
“It involved the rider of a red BMW S 1000 motorcycle and the driver of a white Peugeot Expert van.
"The motorcyclist, a man in his 60s, was taken to University Hospital Coventry with potentially life-threatening injuries.”
Police are appealing for witnesses who may have seen the incident or may have dash-cam footage to get in touch quoting the incident reference 25000277892.
A man from Corby, 60, who was arrested following the incident has since been released under investigation.