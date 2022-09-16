Wellingborough Craft Fair still on this Saturday

The Wellingborough Craft Fair, scheduled for this Saturday (September 17), will go ahead as planned organisers have confirmed.

The craft fair is held from 10am to 4pm at the Tithe Barn in Tithe Barn Road. It’s on once a month but has had a two month break during the summer.

At the craft fair, visitors can expect to see more than 25 stalls selling a variety of homemade crafts and gifts.

Wellingborough Craft Fairs at the Tithe Barn

Stephen Furnell, who runs the craft fair, said: “It is a good event right in the middle of Wellingborough.

“It’s all locally made, handmade crafts. We’ve got sewing, knitting, wax melts and more.

“It’s not extortionate - It’s good value for everybody.”

Entrance is free and there will be refreshments available for purchase on the day.