The Wellingborough couple who started Niamh’s Next Step, a charity dedicated to supporting families affected by neuroblastoma, have today (August 4) been recognised by the Prime Minister for their efforts.

Chris and Samantha Curry set up the charity in 2010 following their daughter Niamh’s diagnosis to fundraise for her treatment.

Niamh passed away aged five after an 18-month battle with the condition and the couple have since raised over £1m through fundraising events like golf days, charity balls and celebrity football events.

Chris and Samantha Curry, founders of Niamh's Next Step, have received a Points of Light award from the Prime Minister

To this day they continue raising awareness for neuroblastoma while helping to support other families affected by it. A boutique charity shop has stood proudly in Silver Street since 2021, continuing the charity’s mission.

Now they’ve been announced by Downing Street as today’s winner of the Points of Light award, which recognise outstanding individual volunteers and people who are making a positive change in their community, inspiring others to make a difference.

Chris and Samantha said: “We really are honoured to receive such a prestigious award, and be recognised by the Prime Minister.

“Everything we do is in memory of Niamh and we dedicate this incredible award to her.”

Neuroblastoma is a rare childhood cancer that affects around 100 children each year in the UK, usually in those under the age of five, and can even occur before a child is born.