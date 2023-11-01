Wellingborough constituency voters have say on signing recall petition

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In seven days, a legally-binding petition will be opened across the Wellingborough parliamentary constituency to decide the fate of under-fire Peter Bone MP.

Electors can, if they choose, add their names to a petition that could trigger a by-election if 10 per cent of the 80,765 registered voters sign.

The recall petition was triggered following the unopposed motion calling for Mr Bone’s suspension from the House of Commons.

We asked 15 residents in the Wellingborough constituency if they were going to sign the recall petition

Open for six weeks to be signed in person, via the post or by proxy, the outcome will be announced within a day of the petition being closed on December 19.

But it’s the registered voters in Mr Bone’s constituency who will decide the outcome if more than 8,077 sign the recall petition as a by-election will then be held.

On the streets of Wellingborough on a busy Tuesday lunchtime, those stopping to chat were a mix of signers, non-signers and many who were not aware of a petition or Peter Bone.

Retired Wellingborough resident Margaret King, 67, said she would be signing the petition.

She said: “I’m going to be signing the petition. It’s about time we should give someone else a chance.”

Mary Martin, 80, a retired office administrator, said: “I can’t stand the man. I find his attitude to everything pretty appalling. He wanted a statue to Teresa May. I think it (the petition) should have happened a long time ago.”

Louise Davies, a 52-year-homemaker from Rushden, said: “I won’t be signing it because it doesn’t matter who is in charge in the area – nothing gets done.”

Wellingborough pharmacy technician Katie Hawksworth, 28, was aware of Mr Bone’s ‘mishaps’ – allegations that came to light in an Parliament’s Independent Expert Panel report that upheld counts of bullying and sexual misconduct against him relating to a junior aide.

Ms Hawksworth said: “I will be signing the petition because we need to stand up to all the mishaps that keep happening – they’re endless. I would welcome the opportunity to vote.”Skater Tyler Scramble, 19, took time from his skateboarding.

He said: “I don’t think it makes any difference who is in charge. I’m not sure that I’ll sign.”

Wellingborough resident Hannah O’Reilly, 29, off work with long-term sickness was also sceptical.

She said: “I will sign the petition – I’m looking forward to the opportunity to signing it. I have tried emailing him so many times and not got any reply. I don’t like him.”

Unemployed Hugh Kane, 52, from Wellingborough was also keen to sign the petition.

He said: “I’m not keen on Mr Bone. I have had personal experience of him. He’s never done anything positive – he says he’ll do something but does nothing. There won’t be 8,000 names –there’ll be 18,000.”

Pizza chef Anita Carter, 33, admitted she hadn’t heard the allegations or the news of the recall petition.

She said: “I haven’t heard about it. It doesn’t really interest me. I probably won’t vote.”

Wellingborough software developer Frank Shipman, 28, said he would definitely be signing.

He said: “I will sign the recall petition.

“I’m personally not a fan of the current government or Peter Bone. I would vote tactically to get him out. It’s a heavily Conservative constituency, but I feel many want him out.”

But three Wellingborough voters all believed Mr Bone was ‘innocent until proven guilty’ and should be given a second chance – all three said they would not sign the petition.

Mark Allen, 36, who works in Greggs, said: “He should stay in his job until it’s been proven. I feel bad for him.”

Dad-of-eight, Ben Pettit, 31, said: “In my eyes he’s innocent until proven guilty. I’m not going to sign the petition.”

Carer Keith Maycock concurred and said: “I don’t know whether the allegations are true, I’d rather have more detail about what happened, but he’s innocent until proven guilty.”

Over in Higham Ferrers, another part of Mr Bone’s constituency, feelings were on the same theme.

Terry Webbley, 73, a retired business systems implementation project manager, from Higham was aware of the petition.

He said: “I won’t be signing the petition. The allegations are so back in the mists of time. Ten years is a long while ago. I don’t believe judging people’s standards by today’s.

"He’s innocent until proven guilty.”

Newly moved to Higham from Northampton, Sharon White, 65, a retired teacher felt she didn’t know enough to sign.

She said: “I won’t be signing the petition because I don’t know enough about Peter Bone. I have heard good things and bad things on social media.”

But Alan Coats, 67, a retired quantity surveyor and his wife Judith, 70, a retired dental surgery assistant were in agreement – they were going to sign and wanted the chance to vote in a by-election.

Mr Coats said: “We will be signing the petition. It’s good to be able to be given a chance to vote, to see what the electorate have to say. Given his majority I think he could win it anyway.”

Mrs Coats added: “I wholeheartedly agree with Alan but I’m not sure it will reach the 10 per cent. People have just got to make their own minds up.”

On October 16 the Independent Expert Panel (IEP) published a report of a complaint made about Mr Bone under Parliament’s Independent Complaints and Grievance Scheme.

Following an investigation by an independent investigator, the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards upheld five allegations of bullying and one of sexual misconduct. Mr Bone appealed this decision to the IEP but it was dismissed by the IEP sub-panel appointed to consider that case.

Mr Bone denies the incidents took place and has criticised the investigation.