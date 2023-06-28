Krohne Ltd on Wellingborough’s Park Farm industrial estate is inviting people through its doors to get a glimpse at its operations, taking part in the first annual National Manufacturing Day, courtesy of Make UK.

The pair of ‘through the keyhole’ tours that will be held on September 23 are aimed at students and school leavers making subject choices, as well as more experienced workers looking at the possibilities of a career in manufacturing.

It will also give the company the chance to let the whole community understand more about the businesses on their doorstep.

Krohne Ltd will be opening its doors to the public on September 23

Billy Aitchison, Krohne Ltd operations director, said: “We are delighted to be taking part in National Manufacturing Day 2023 and very much look forward to welcoming all into the Coriolis Centre of Excellence facility in Wellingborough.

"I am very proud of our hard-working team, whose commitment makes it possible for our company to compete successfully on a global scale in the ever changing and exciting manufacturing sector.

"I hope you enjoy your time with us and take the opportunity to talk with some of our team about their roles and experiences within the business.”

During the day, visitors will be able to take part in a series of events including demos and a ‘behind the scenes’ factory tour. There will also be the opportunity to talk directly to members of staff about how the company works and what opportunities might be available for them in the future.

However, spaces are limited, with a maximum of 15 people per tour, the first from 9.30am until 11am, and the second beginning at 3.30pm and concluding at 5pm.

Krohne Ltd has been part of the Northamptonshire community for almost 30 years, manufacturing Coriolis Mass flow meters from its ‘state-of-the-art R&D and manufacturing facilities’ in Wellingborough since 1994, where it currently employs 290 people.

Across the country, British manufacturing companies, including Krohne Ltd, are partnering with the manufacturers organisation Make UK to give their local communities the chance to see first-hand the potential careers and jobs on offer in the sector.

National Manufacturing Day is the brainchild of Make UK, the ‘representative voice of UK manufacturing’ that collectively represents 20,000 companies, and hopes to ‘champion manufacturing industry in the UK and the EU.’

Stephen Phipson, CEO of Make UK, added: “This is a really exciting day where the whole manufacturing sector will come together to celebrate the amazing things that Britain designs and makes.

“Britain’s manufacturing companies are at the forefront of global renewable technology development and some of the most innovative engineering developments seen anywhere around the world.

"This is a sector with amazing opportunities, and we hope this first National Manufacturing Day will give people who have never had the chance to see inside their local businesses just what is going on and the opportunities available to them.”

The tours are free to attend, but require booking in advance, which can be completed online here.