Wellingborough community centre to host fun day this month to help families during the summer holidays

Glamis Hall is hoping to give families a chance to have affordable fun this month with a day of activities and attractions designed to help provide entertainment during the holidays without breaking the bank.

From 10am until 3pm, the centre in Goldsmith Road will deliver free activities including a mini farm and cuddly animals, crazy golf, inflatable slide and Wipe Out.

Jo Peploe, centre manager for Glamis Hall, said: “Last year we had over 1,000 people attend over the course of the day and the weather was glorious.

"Hopefully we will be as busy this year with good weather returning for the day.

“The idea of this event is to give families something as free as possible to do on the first Saturday of the summer school holidays as we recognised early on that many families struggle to find affordable things to do for the six weeks of the holiday.

“We charge for food and drink, donkey rides, face painting and the raffle but all other activities are free. All money raised goes back into the charity.”

Glamis Hall is a centre in the heart of Wellingborough, and is regularly used for local events and hosts a day centre for the over-50s.

Since being saved in 2014, it has remained a critical part of the community.

Glamis Hall recently took part in the Wellingborough carnival, having won best in class and best overall entry

Those who wish to have their face painted for £5.50 at the fun day must book in advance online, which can be done here.

For more information about the event, contact Jo at Glamis Hall via [email protected].