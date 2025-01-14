Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The cocktail bar where ‘everything you touch feels premium’ has closed its doors, according to an Instagram post from the company.

Number 13, in Wellingborough’s Nene Court opened in November 2023 hoping to be a luxury alternative to Wellingborough’s existing bar scene, and was to be a complementary piece to the restaurant.

However, the business has now shared message to its Instagram account confirming its closure this morning. The now-edited Instagram post suggests the business is in the process of changing hands, thus it has had to close its doors. Bosses are hoping to relaunch in the summer.

The post reads: “An unfortunate decision, but one we’ve not made lightly.

Number 13 has made the 'unfortunate decision' to close

"For now, we have taken the decision to close the cocktail bar, we’d like to take this time to thank all customers for their support since it launched.”

The cocktail bar was the brainchild of Lee Prescott and James Peck, the latter of which being the owner of Ember restaurant, also in Nene Court.

When Number 13 opened in November 2023 with its decor inspired by the 1920s and detailed wine and cocktail list, it hoped to carry the luxury atmosphere from Ember, into a more intimate bar setting.

At the time of its opening, James said: “From our point of view, we really wanted to give our customers at Ember a really special second location where they could spend the night and not have to go elsewhere.” Bosses have thanked customers for their support after its closing just 14 months after it welcomed patrons for the first time.