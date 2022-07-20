Wellingborough club for children on the Queensway estate wins award

Up2u has received a Good Deeds award from the Swansgate Shopping Centre

Wellingborough youth club, Up2u, is the latest winner of the Swansgate Shopping Centre’s Good Deeds award to recognise the work of the local community and volunteers.

The team at Swansgate Shopping Centre was extremely moved by this ‘Good Deeds’ entry and the story behind the nomination.

Nominator Charlotte said: “Up2u Youth Club has been running for eight years, and although they started small, they now have over 70 members, from age eight to 18.

"They provide a vital service for the children of Queensway and beyond, a safe space where children can meet with friends, take part in numerous craft

and sports activities, and benefit from talks and visits from people in the local community.”

Charlotte added: “Members are able to try things they wouldn't normally have done, such as non-contact boxing, and they also get the chance to go on trips during the summer and at Christmas - a huge opportunity for children who may not be lucky enough to have a holiday.

"Children attend from all different backgrounds and schools, and many are facing poverty and/or mental health issues.”

Up2u Youth Club is a community focused group that is close to Charlotte’s heart.

She said: “The youth club supports these children, and gives them an outlet to run off steam.

"My own son, 14, has battled with his mental health due to the breakdown of relationships with school friends.

"He joined the youth club a month ago, and has made a group of new friends which has greatly improved his mental health.

"His younger sister then joined and she loves it too.”

The youth club was further gifted with some shopping vouchers as a thank you for everything they do for the Wellingborough community and to help assist with re-stocking their tuck shop with some treats.

If you know someone who deserves a good deed award, the Swansgate is looking for local schools, clubs, charities, community groups and individuals who would benefit from some support or who deserve a special thank you.