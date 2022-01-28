Wellingborough climate crisis project awarded £20,000 for green solutions

Members of a Wellingborough charity and community activists are celebrating after being awarded just over £20,000 by North Northants Council (NNC) from its Recovery and Innovation fund.

The funding is to help residents, community groups and local businesses work together to begin to tackle the many challenges faced as a result of climate change.

Glamis Hall for All will use the grant to deliver a range of community events, practical actions and training sessions to support people, community groups and businesses to better understand climate and environmental challenges.

Marion Turner-Hawes

Heather Saunders, Glamis Hall’s chair of trustees, said: "We are deeply concerned about the lack of action regarding climate change locally and want to work with others across Wellingborough to kick start local action and learning, helping us work out how we can respond in positive ways to the enormous challenges we face.

"We pride ourselves in working alongside many community groups to make a difference in all parts of people's lives. One such partnership has been with Wellingborough Eco Group and Wellie Wombles, where we regularly support their weekly litter picks, host the Wellingborough Repair Cafe and Swap Shop and help struggling families access excess food that would otherwise end up in landfill."

Glamis Hall for All is no stranger to taking on big challenges, having been born out of community action to save the day centre from closure in 2014.

Since then, the community run centre has gone from strength to strength, supporting many families and older residents as well as playing a prominent role in helping many thousands of struggling local residents during the most difficult Covid days.

Glamis Hall For All

As an organisation that is already transforming the way they operate, Glamis Hall for All is determined to help local people and business learn how to do the same.

Ms Saunders said: "When we started, we wanted to be as 'green' as possible. We now have solar power generated from panels on our roof which, as well as reducing our energy bills, also powers our six electric/hybrid cars - funded by a National Lottery Power to Change grant - that bring centre users to and from our day centre.

"We are delighted with the results and want to do more for our charity and to help others locally. Glamis Hall and its partners, Wellingborough Eco Group, jumped at the chance to apply for funds to offer a range of learning and activities to help us begin this important work.

"With new gas heating boilers due to be phased out by 2030 and petrol/diesel cars soon becoming a thing of the past, the need to tackle these challenges could not be more urgent."

The range of activities planned through the project include holding a number of climate conversations and workshops about issues such as how to heat our homes, how to travel in a low carbon way, better understanding of climate issues by attending Carbon Literacy training, and learning how to 'map' carbon footprints.

Residents and businesses will be able to hear from specialists on topics such as local renewable energy generation, how to eat more sustainably, and how to change homes and businesses to adapt to the many of the consequences of existing climate impacts, such as increased flooding events.

Project manager Marion Turner-Hawes said: "I'm delighted because it's a good start for the town and will lay the foundations for and act as a model for other towns in the future.

"There will be lots of opportunities for practical action and this can be done individually, by organisation, or even by street or block.

"We also plan to explore how those from BAME communities and residents living on the lowest incomes can upgrade their homes with new energy options, and save money, making sure we can all transition to more affordable to rewarding lives.

"If anyone wants to tell us what they are already doing to tackle climate change, as a church or community group, please get in touch, or people wanting to take part should contact me."

Ms Saunders added: "This project is an exciting opportunity and just a start for the town and we hope to work with the local council and many partners and people to move it forward successfully. Any residents, community groups, organisations and businesses interested in this work are invited to get in touch."