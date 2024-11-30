Wellingborough cleaner ordered to pay £37k after tax fraud

A cleaner who deliberately defrauded HMRC has been ordered to pay a huge financial penalty.

Romanian national Madalina-Andreea Avadanii, of Palk Road, Wellingborough, and formerly of, Pelham Street, Middlesbrough, and Cambridge Street, Wellingborough was found to have deliberately avoided paying tax of £52,596.

Now His Majesty’s Revenue and Customs have ordered her to pay a penalty of £36,817.

Documents released by the government agency this week show that Avandanii didn’t pay the tax due to them between April 2020 and April 2022.

There were no more details released of how the cleaner’s fraud worked.

HMRC publish details of deliberate tax defaulters who have received penalties either for deliberate errors in their tax returns or deliberately failing to comply with their tax obligations.

They only do so when they have carried out an investigation and the person has been charged one or more penalties for deliberate defaults involving tax of more than £25,000.

