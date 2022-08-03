Wellingborough Citizen Awards nominations are now open

Wellingborough Town Council's Citizens Awards poster

People who have made an exceptional contribution to Wellingborough can now be nominated to receive an award at the town’s Citizens Awards.

Nominations are open from July to December and the awards will be presented at the annual town meeting next year (May 10, 2023).

Also called Wellingborough Town Council’s Community Award Scheme, the Citizens Awards will recognise remarkable individuals and groups in Wellingborough that have made an exceptional contribution to making the town a better place to live, work and raise a family.

A spokesman for Wellingborough Town Council said: “Wellingborough’s got so many fantastic volunteers. There’s so many people who dedicate their time to doing things for their community, it’s quite nice to recognise them and allow people to nominate people who they think are deserving.”

There are six categories for the awards including:

The Outstanding Community Champion Award

An individual in the town who has gone above and beyond to help and support vulnerable people and communities – this could be caring through those in need, or someone who organises local community projects or events.

The Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Award

An individual or organisation that has worked tirelessly to help celebrate and cultivate projects and programmes focused on Wellingborough’s diverse communities.

The Environment Champion Award

An individual who in a voluntary or partnership capacity has led, delivered or supported work aimed at making Wellingborough greener.

The Outstanding Volunteer Award

An individual who has gone above and beyond as a volunteer for a voluntary or community sector organisation which has made an outstanding contribution to improving the lives of those the organisation supports.

The Outstanding Young Person Award

A young person under 21 years of age who has brought real credit to the town through exceptional academic, sporting, artistic or cultural achievements. This could be as part of a school, college, private team or club, working in partnership with an organisation or working to achieve a goal independently.

The Outstanding Voluntary and Community Sector Organisation of the Year Award

A voluntary and community sector organisation (can be a charity, community group or social enterprise) that has made an innovative contribution to improving the lives of those they support.