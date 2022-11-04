As Christmas fast approaches, Wellingborough residents will have the opportunity to get into the spirit with a handful of events taking place on December 3.

Most activities and attractions will be held at the Market Square, including a real reindeer and a ‘giant snowglobe’ for people to get a photograph taken, both free of charge to attend.

The former will be present from 10am until 2pm and the latter will be available from 11am for four hours until 3pm. These will run concurrently with the market, which will feature food stalls, gifts, crafts and decorations that people can browse at their leisure.

The Christmas Market will bring plenty of activities to get involved in

A Christmas wreath workshop, with all materials provided, will also take place at The Hatton Room, Hind Hotel, beginning at 10.30am and concluding two hours later. Tickets are £20 but are currently sold out.

To have a stall at the event, contact Emma at [email protected]