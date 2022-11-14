Shoppers will be treated to a dazzling Christmas lights switch-on when an annual event returns on Saturday, November 26.

Starting at 2.30pm, there will be live entertainment in Market Street, Wellingborough, with performances by local acts.

Anyone who attends the event will have the chance to win family tickets to see Jack and the Beanstalk, plus the chance to turn on the Christmas lights.

Wellingborough: Christmas Lights switch on - library picture

Cllr Helen Howell, deputy leader of North Northamptonshire Council and executive member for sport, leisure, culture and tourism, said: “The Christmas lights being turned on will bring the community together and definitely bring a festive spirit to the town.

"We are very much looking forward to seeing all the fantastic performances from our talented residents and community groups, who will take to the stage alongside the stars of Jack and the Beanstalk at the Castle Theatre.

“After a difficult few years for everyone, it is great that we will all be able to come together and celebrate the official start of Christmas in Wellingborough.”

Singer Odette, Northamptonshire Music and Performing Arts Trust and Dynamix Dance Company will be joined by Wellingborough Rotary Clubs’ Santa and his sleigh, and Wellingborough Carnival Committee.

One lucky winner will then take to the stage alongside the stars from the Castle Theatre’s Jack and the Beanstalk. The event will finish at 5.30pm after a fireworks display.