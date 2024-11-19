Wellingborough Christmas lights switch-on to feature local talent and entertainment for all ages

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wellingborough will officially usher in the Christmas period on November 30 with the ‘Wellingborough Twinkle’, with the town centre festivities beginning at 2pm.

As with previous years, Wellingborough’s Market Street will likely welcome hundreds of visitors who can enjoy the start of the festive period with the local community.

The Christmas market taking place alongside the switch-on will feature local food stalls offering treats such as churros, hot chocolate, jacket potatoes, Caribbean food, crepes, and pizzas, alongside a classic burger van.

A town council spokesman said: “This Christmas celebration will feature a fantastic line-up of local talent and entertainment for all ages.

The lights will be turned on at 5.45pm on November 30

"The afternoon will kick off with heartwarming performances from local school choirs, including Victoria Primary, Wrenn School, Redwell Primary, and Weavers Academy. Attendees will also be treated to a variety of live acts, including a PQA performance, a showcase by Dynamix Dance School, and a thrilling display from a fire eater.

“Adding to the entertainment, Reggae Ray will bring festive rhythms, Castle Theatre will present a special show, and the main act will be a captivating Beyoncé tribute.

"Don’t miss this memorable kick-off to the festive season in Wellingborough.”

There will also be walkabout characters, including a snow princess and snowman, as well as LED stilt walkers, hoping to create a ‘magical atmosphere throughout the town centre.’

The Christmas lights will be turned on at 5.45pm, and followed by a spectacular fireworks display and a final fire eater performance to conclude the evening.

Parking in the town centre is available at Jackson’s Lane car park, and there is no entry cost to the Twinkle event.

Those who are eager to begin the celebrations earlier can book a place on a Christmas wreath making workshop in Wellingborough Library, with one session taking place on Friday, November 29 at 6.30pm and another on Saturday, November 30 at 10am. All materials are supplied and refreshments are included in the £25 cost.

Tickets for the wreath making can be found here.